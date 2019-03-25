PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - E-scooters will be returning to the Rose City by the end of next month, according to the Portland Bureau of Transportation.
On Monday, PBOT announced the e-scooters will be back possibly by April 26, but under a year-long pilot program.
The decision comes after a 120-day pilot program in 2018 showed that e-scooters have the potential to help reduce congestion and pollution.
The 120-day pilot program also raised concerns from the public about people riding e-scooters on sidewalks.
PBOT said it will be enforcing sidewalk safety during the year-long pilot program. Then they'll evaluate the program and reach out to the public for recommendations on permanent rules when using e-scooters for City Council to consider.
"Thank you to the thousands of community members who shared their feedback during the first pilot, particularly Disability Rights Oregon. Illegal e-scooter use on sidewalks and irresponsible parking came through loud and clear as the most prevalent problems with the program," said Transportation Commissioner Chloe Eudaly. "E-scooters are unquestionably fun to ride: the challenge of this second pilot will be to see if it's possible to mitigate problems while demonstrating that e-scooters can benefit Portlanders left out of the economic mainstream and advance our city's climate goals."
Companies that want to provide shared e-scooter service in Portland can now submit applications. Applications are due by April 9.
PBOT said the program will include "new rules intended to improve public safety, ensure service to East Portland and provide funding for safety improvements."
For more information about the e-scooter program, visit www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/77294.
