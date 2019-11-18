TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - The child actor who starred in the 1982 movie “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” has entered a diversion program after being arrested for DUII in Tualatin.
A judge granted 48-year-old Henry Jackson Thomas Jr. entry into the diversion program Monday.
Thomas was arrested Oct. 21. A witness first reported a car not moving in a lane of travel near Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road and 72nd Avenue.
Officers made contact with the person in the car, identified as Thomas.
During the investigation, police said Thomas told the officers he was an actor and had been in the movie “E.T.”
He was arrested on the charge of DUII and booked into the Washington County Jail, before he was released the following morning.
If Thomas follows the stipulations of the diversion program, the DUII charge will be expunged from his record.
