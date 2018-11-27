(KPTV) - Nearly 15 months after parts of the Columbia River Gorge were scorched by the Eagle Creek Fire, a big section of the Historic Columbia River Highway and several trail heads have reopened.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, this time of year, crowds typically start to dwindle down for the winter months and pick back up around Valentine’s Day.
On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, crowds at Multnomah Falls looked like that of mid-summer. The upper viewing platform opened on Friday Nov. 23. The platform, along with a six mile stretch of the Historic Columbia River Highway and surrounding trails, had been closed for months.
The Forest Service and the Oregon Department of Transportation says if you plan to take advantage of the newly opened areas, to do so before 10:00 a.m. on weekends and during midweek.
“I work weekends, so this is completely ideal for me, middle of the day on a week day, no one is out here so you kind of have the trail to yourself,” Sam Gilbert, a hiker, said.
Drivers on the Historic Columbia River Highway will notice more jersey barriers and new fencing. They say the barriers and fencing has taken away some of the parking along the highway. They are reminding people to adhere to the parking restrictions, as they are there to protect against any falling rocks, boulders and debris.
ODOT says to drive the newly opened stretch cautiously. Crews will be out monitoring the road and if they see any signs of danger to the road they will close it. Winter months can be especially dangerous with gusty winds and heavy rain and snow in the Gorge.
