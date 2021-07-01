HOOD RIVER, OR (KPTV) – The United States Forest Service announced on Thursday that the Eagle Creek recreation area and trail have re-opened. This follows months of repairs to multiple parts of the trail and a major clean-up and removal of debris following an atmospheric river that was followed by a landslide in February.
The forest service partnered with the Pacific Crest Trail Association to address damage sustained along the trail. Dozens of fallen trees and other materials were removed from the trail and the trailhead. The forest service crew also reconstructed a large crib wall taking roughly 200 hours to complete. A contractor was hired to remove 4,000 cubic yards of debris that had slid down the mountainside, blocking the entrance to the trail.
For a list of trails that are closed in the Eagle Creek burn area, click here. The steep slopes and loss of vegetation from the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire throughout the waterfall corridor has made the area prone to landslides, rockfall, and debris flows from heavy rains. Hikers should always use caution when entering burned areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.