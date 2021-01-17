VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Firefighters knocked down a difficult house fire quickly early Sunday morning in Vancouver.
According to the Vancouver Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of Northeast 94th Avenue at 4:40 a.m. to a reported house fire.
A resident of the home called 911 report a fire had started in the second story. VFD said it was learned at the scene that the fire was in an attached structure to a large rural house.
The first crew arrived at the home within seven minutes. They saw smoke coming from second story windows.
VFD said firefighters stretched a fire attack handline through the front door and up to the second story. During the fire attack, they had zero visibility due to smoke being all the way down to the floor.
The crew knocked down the fire within minutes.
VFD said the fire response, while quick, was difficult because of limited access and no available fire hydrants.
The first arriving crews brought a water tender apparatus that carries 1,800 gallons. The home was challenging to access due to being down a long and narrow asphalt driveway. VFD said truck crews had to park far away and carry heavy ladders and equipment up to the scene.
Two people evacuated from the home safely and were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene by emergency personnel. They were not transported to a hospital for additional aid.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. VFD did not release a damage estimate for the fire.
