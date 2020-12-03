Early shopping and shipping recommended as more people holiday shop online

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - With the holiday shopping season in full swing, many people are going online this year to buy holiday gifts, and shipping companies are working to deal with higher than normal volumes of packages.
At Postal Connection in Tigard, employees have been busy.
“Busier this year because people are shipping rather than visit,” Tim Coughran said. “The one thing we are seeing a lot of is grandparents coming in. They can’t be around their grandchildren or it is unsafe so they are sending their gifts.”
The National Retail Federation says for the first time online Black Friday shoppers passed the 100 million mark. That is up eight percent from last year. Saturday after Black Friday grew even more, up 17 percent. Online only shopper grew 44 percent for the holiday shopping weekend.
Shipping companies like UPS say they are delivering record volume and say they are working with large retailers to limit the number of packages they can ship on high traffic days, moving some of those pickups to lesser demand shipping days.
“UPS is committed to maintaining the reliability of its network for other customers, including small- and medium-sized businesses, which have been hit hardest during the pandemic and are also seeing an increase in holiday volume. The network capacity for our SMB customers must also remain strong to help the recovery of this vital part of the economy,” the company wrote in a statement.
Amazon has blog post put together explaining what they are doing.
