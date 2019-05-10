VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The record-breaking heat could mean a record-breaking weekend for some Vancouver businesses.
It's that windows open, umbrellas up, shades on kind of weather.
"I'll tell ya what, business is great," Todd MacLean, General Manager of Twigs, said.
"We’ll probably set records here in Vancouver hopefully with Mother's Day weekend and the weather, so it’s pretty exciting," MacLean said. "Business is great without the sun, but the sun just makes it that much better, especially out here on this beautiful waterfront."
Their patio adds about 100 seats, a third of their capacity, and when it’s this warm out, he says it fills up fast.
Sunshine, a patio, live music and the water??!! Can’t beat this! The manager here tells us it’s great for business too! pic.twitter.com/LX65wv4GwS— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) May 11, 2019
"We’ve watched people sitting out on the patios and just wished that that was us ,and so here we are, it's us now," customer Jessie Brooks said.
And while all of these people get a jump start on their weekend outside, Chelsea Chunn is getting a jump start on her weekend inside.
That’s because she will also be busy the next few days running her Chunney Pop popsicle cart at the farmers market.
"We’re excited for the season and excited for May, and this hot weather is nothing but good things for us," Chunn said.
This is usually their busy month, and Mother's Day is one of their busiest weekends, so they have 5,000 popsicles ready to go for what’s sure to be a crowd.
"We're here and in the business of keeping people cool," Chunn said.
MacLean says Twigs is already booked for this entire weekend, but they’ll try to make some space in the lounge for those who stop by last minute.
Meanwhile, the popsicles will be at the farmers market Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.
