BANDON, OR (KPTV) - A 4.5 magnitude earthquake hit off the southern Oregon coast Wednesday.
The United States Geological Survey registered the earthquake at 1:38 p.m. It was located 180 miles west of Bandon.
Additional reference points for Wednesday’s earthquake, according to USGS, are 201 miles west of Newport, 231 miles west of Roseburg and 255 miles west of Salem.
The earthquake was at a depth of around 6 miles, according to USGS.
Another 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck Feb. 8 about 123 miles west of Bandon, according to USGS.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
