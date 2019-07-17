Earthquake registers 5.4 magnitude off southern Oregon coast

BANDON, OR (KPTV) - A 5.4-magnitude earthquake hit 140 miles off the southern Oregon coast Wednesday morning.
The United States Geological Survey reported the earthquake occurred about 141 miles west of Bandon at around 8 a.m. local time.
There were no reports of damage and the National Weather Service stated there was no tsunami danger from the earthquake.
The earthquake was at a depth of 6.2 miles.
