GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - MAX Blue, Green, Orange and Yellow lines were disrupted Tuesday morning due to an electrical issue at TriMet's operating facility in Gresham.
TriMet officials said the Ruby Junction Yard on the east side had no power coming into the yard. Crews discovered the issue as they went to pull MAX trains out.
According to TriMet, the arm that connects to power sources wasn't getting any power.
Just before 5:30 a.m., crews were able to restore power to the facility and trains began leaving the yard.
There was no service to MAX Blue, Green, Orange or Yellow lines on the east side during the issue.
At around 7 a.m., all MAX lines were experiencing delays due to power issue.
Riders should expect 15-minute delays on MAX Blue, Green, Orange and Yellow lines through 7:45 a.m., according to officials. Riders on the Red Line should expect up to a 30-minute delay toward the Portland International Airport through 7:30 a.m.
The Elmonica Operating Facility on the west side was working fine Tuesday morning.
For bus schedules and updates, visit trimet.org.
