PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Parks & Recreation says crews will temporarily close a section of a Portland walkway to make improvements and repairs.
Work will begin at the Vera Katz Eastbank Esplanade on Feb. 1 to repair the section of the Eastbank Esplanade between the Steel Bridge and the Hawthorne Bridge.
The trail will reopen to the public on or by April 1, PP&R says.
Parks Commissioner Nick Fish says the project will improve safety and amenities and restore public art.
Among other things, crews will repair lights, repair concrete, remove graffiti and trash and replace invasive plant species.
Previously-scheduled events, including the Worst Day of the Year Ride on Feb. 10 and the Shamrock Run on March 17, will not be affected.
PP&R recommends people who need to commute through the area detour on Better Naito, which will open on Jan. 28.
The improvement project is in partnership with the Portland Bureau of Transportation, the Bureau of Environmental Services and the Regional Arts and Culture Council.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
