BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Police say three people were taken to the hospital Sunday after a crash involving multiple motorcycles.
At about 6:10 p.m., Beaverton police responded to a report of multiple motorcycles crashed on eastbound Hwy 26 near Southwest Camelot Court.
Officers say they found three crashed motorcycles and three injured people. The riders are being transported to a hospital to be treated.
Police say none of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.
According to police, the initial investigation showed that the motorcycles were speeding and weaving in and out of traffic when one motorcycle hit a vehicle and crashed. The other two motorcycles then also crashed.
At one point, all eastbound lanes were closed. Just before 7:30 p.m., all lanes were reopened to traffic.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
