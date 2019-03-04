PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Highway 26 east was closed just east of the Vista Ridge Tunnel due to heavy police presence Monday late afternoon.
The Portland Bureau says officers responded to reports of a man possibly threatening people with a knife near Southwest 11th and Jefferson.
Police say the man ran from officers and ended up on Interstate 5.
Officers around 5:20 p.m. said they had arrested the man and said he would receive medical care. The bureau said the road would reopen and thanked drivers in the area for their patience.
Traffic ALERT: Eastbound 26 closed at Northbound I-405 split for police call involving suicidal person with a knife. Expect delays while officers try to safely resolve the situation. #pdxtraffic— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) March 5, 2019
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
