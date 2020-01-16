COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - A portion of Interstate 84 is closed Thursday morning due to icy conditions.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said all eastbound lanes are closed from Troutdale to Hood River because of ice and snow that accumulated overnight.
The icy conditions have caused several trucks to spin out near the Bonneville Dam, according to ODOT.
ODOT says the westbound lanes are open but drivers should use caution.
Crews are using sand, salt and graders to smooth the road and break up ice potholes.
There is no estimated time on when that stretch of I-84 will reopen.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
This just shows the State of Oregon's decision to use Salt on the roadways DOES NOT WORK. Whoever brought this practice from the East Coast should go home. We have done just fine here in Oregon for the last 50 years without Salt. It ruins your car from rust and corrosion, kills vegetation along the roads and contaminates the streams that the runoff goes into.
