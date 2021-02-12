COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - A crash has closed all lanes of eastbound Interstate 84 near Multnomah Falls.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said the multi-vehicle occurred at milepost 31.
There's no word if anyone was injured in the crash.
The cause of the crash is not known at this time, but road conditions in the Gorge have decreased due to snow, ice and wind.
Traffic is stopped at the Multnomah Falls exit. A long line of cars waiting to get through but conditions are getting worse. @fox12oregon @fox12weather pic.twitter.com/jKvANB5SUx— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) February 12, 2021
Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route or expect lengthy delays.
