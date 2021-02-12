I-84 stopped near Multnomah Falls

A driver gets out of his pickup as traffic was stopped due to a crash on I-84 near Multnomah Falls. (KPTV)

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - A crash has closed all lanes of eastbound Interstate 84 near Multnomah Falls.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the multi-vehicle occurred at milepost 31.

There's no word if anyone was injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time, but road conditions in the Gorge have decreased due to snow, ice and wind.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route or expect lengthy delays.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.