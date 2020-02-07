Eastern Oregon counties hit with severe flooding; governor declares state of emergency

PENDLETON, OR (KPTV) - The National Guard conducted helicopter rescue operations Friday in eastern Oregon, where a state of emergency was declared due to severe flooding.
The flooding is affecting areas of Wallowa, Umatilla and Union counties.
On Friday afternoon, Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency for those counties, citing the flooding, along with landslides and erosion.
Recent heavy snowfall followed by warmer temperatures caused flooding in communities and along roadways in eastern Oregon, leading to closures on highways including Interstate 84.
By late Friday afternoon, I-84 had reopened with a detour around the major flooding area between mileposts 182-188.
Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan said there have been reports of bridge and road washouts. Rowan said the county reached out to the Oregon Army National Guard for help.
Two National Guard helicopters were sent from Salem, and Air 12 caught crews hoisting at least one family to safety Friday. Officials said four people were rescued Thursday by the National Guard in Pendleton.
This is the raging Umatilla River. Just spoke to a family who just got to Pendleton and found their home flooded. pic.twitter.com/qSv7nepAlq— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) February 7, 2020
Dramatic images in the area showed washed out homes, buildings and farms, along with stranded vehicles and livestock.
FOX 12 meteorologists said a little more rain could hit the area Saturday, but after that there are expected to be several days in a row of dry weather. Rivers are expected to drop below flood state Saturday.
