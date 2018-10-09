Portland is the place for foodies.
A new report has Portland as the best foodie city in the U.S.
WalletHub compared more than 180 of the largest cities in the country across 29 metrics, including affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants, cost of groceries, food festivals per capita and craft breweries and wineries per capita.
Portland tied for the most craft breweries and wineries per capita in the U.S., according to the report. At the same time, Portland and Vancouver were among the cities with the highest average price for beer and wine.
Portland also tied for the most coffee shops per capita, along with Seattle, San Francisco, New York and Orlando.
Seattle came in at number eight on the best foodie city list. Vancouver was 50th, with Salem close behind at 55th.
For more details, go to wallethub.com.
