PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A section of eastbound Interstate 84 was closed Tuesday morning following a deadly crash.
At around 3:10 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and semi-truck on I-84 at Exit 4 for Northeast 68th Avenue.
When emergency crews arrived to the scene, they found a car wrecked into the back of a tractor-trailer and a person dead.
Police said a preliminary investigation suggests that the car was on fire at one point.
The driver of the semi-truck remained at the scene.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said all eastbound lanes of I-84 were closed at the Northeast Halsey Street exit. The roadway reopened at around 7:40 a.m.
According to police, it is possible that there were other drivers involved in the crash that may not have realized what was happening and continued driving.
Anyone who witnessed any part of the crash and has not contacted police are asked to call lead investigator Garrett Dow 503-823-5070 or Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov. Please reference case number 19-397952.
Police said this is the 5th call that the Major Crash Team has responded to in the last seven days.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
