PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A deadly crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 on Monday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
At 8:15 a.m., officers responded to a crash on I-84 at Northeast 28th Avenue. When they arrived with medical crews, they found a pedestrian who had been struck and killed. The driver remained at the scene.
The Major Crash Team is investigating the crash.
Traffic #ALERT Fatal crash has the Banfield closed eastbound. A pedestrian was struck and killed I-84 eastbound at Northeast 20th Ave. PPB Major Crash Team is investigating.— PPB Central Precinct (@PPBCentral) September 20, 2021
ODOT said the closure includes onramps to eastbound I-84 from both northbound and southbound I-5, from the Morrison Bridge, from Northeast Grand Avenue and from Northeast 16th Avenue. The eastbound onramp from Cesar Chavez Boulevard remains open. For updates on road conditions visit Tripcheck.com.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
(3) comments
There's no such thing as a "pedestrian" on a major interstate. We all know it was a transient.
Was this a motorist with a disabled vehicle, or one of Portland's precious "unhoused" people?
Good Lord that is one block West of the impassable rail road cut and there is a high retraining wall on the on the South side. What was that person thinking?
