PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A deadly crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 on Monday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At 8:15 a.m., officers responded to a crash on I-84 at Northeast 28th Avenue. When they arrived with medical crews, they found a pedestrian who had been struck and killed. The driver remained at the scene.

The Major Crash Team is investigating the crash.

ODOT said the closure includes onramps to eastbound I-84 from both northbound and southbound I-5, from the Morrison Bridge, from Northeast Grand Avenue and from Northeast 16th Avenue. The eastbound onramp from Cesar Chavez Boulevard remains open. For updates on road conditions visit Tripcheck.com.

