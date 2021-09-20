PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A deadly crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 for several hours on Monday, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At 8:15 a.m., officers responded to a crash on I-84 at Northeast 28th Avenue. When they arrived with medical crews, they found a pedestrian who had been struck and killed. The driver remained at the scene.

The Major Crash Team is investigating the crash.

Traffic #ALERT Fatal crash has the Banfield closed eastbound. A pedestrian was struck and killed I-84 eastbound at Northeast 20th Ave. PPB Major Crash Team is investigating. — PPB Central Precinct (@PPBCentral) September 20, 2021

The closure included onramps to eastbound I-84 from both northbound and southbound I-5, from the Morrison Bridge, from Northeast Grand Avenue and from Northeast 16th Avenue. The eastbound onramp from Cesar Chavez Boulevard remains open. The interstate and onramps reopened at around 12:45 p.m.