LINCOLN CITY, OR – Firefighters said they had a successful day battling the fire Echo Mountain Complex Fire on Saturday.
Cooler weather allowed firefighters to complete control lines around the fire, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. The fire remains at an estimated 2,435 acres and is 15 percent contained.
Some areas remain in Level 3 evacuation notice while other evacuation levels have been downgraded or removed.
There are 305 fire personnel, 27 engines, two water tenders, nine dozers, 10 hand crews and 59 overhead crews working on the fire.
The Kimberling Fire located east of Rose Lodge has a fire line around the entire perimeter and hose lays constructed. Firefighters will be focusing on mop-up on this fire and working from the perimeter towards the center of the fire. The work is expected to continue for the next few days.
Fire crews have nearly completed fire line around the perimeter of the larger portion of the fire near Otis. Hose lays are being constructed to help with mop-up operations.
Night shift will focus on patrolling fires and monitoring fire behavior. Day shift will finish building fire lines and continue mopping up on Sunday.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
