Echo Mountain Complex Fire burns 2,435 acres, 20 percent contained

LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV)- The Echo Complex Fire remained at 2,435 acres on Sunday. Firefighters were able to increase the amount of containment from 15 to 20 percent, fire officials said.
There are 383 fire personnel, 27 engines, 14 water tenders, five dozers and 12 hand crews working on the fire.
Rain and mists are forecasted for late Sunday which will help with the firefighting efforts.
Evacuations
Some areas remain in Level 3 evacuations while other areas have been downgraded or removed. Current evacuation information can be found here.
Closures
Highway 18 remains closed to allow firefighters a safe space to operate.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
