CANNON BEACH, OR (KPTV) - Ecola State Park is closed due to a sliding hillside and damaged entrance road.
Park rangers safely escorted all visitors out of the park Sunday afternoon due to the damage. Ecola State Park is between Seaside and Cannon Beach.
The damaged section of the park’s sole entrance road is an old repair made from compacted gravel that was damaged again over the weekend by the sliding hillside beneath the road, according to Oregon Parks and Recreation.
Efforts to shore up the section failed and the gravel surface became uneven and unsafe.
The sliding hillside also disconnected the park’s main water line, which shut off running water in the park.
A timeline for reopening the park is not yet known.
“We’re still evaluating the extent of the road damage and forming a plan for repairs,” said Ben Cox, park manager. “The land may continue to slide too, so we’re being cautious.”
For more, go to oregonstateparks.org.
