Ecola State Park near Cannon Beach closed Dec. 10-12 for removal of hazard trees

CANNON BEACH, OR (KPTV) - Ecola State Park on the Oregon coast will be closed Dec. 10-12 for the removal of hazard trees.
Crews will remove trees that are dead, diseased or unstable from the park’s entrance road. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department reports the trees pose a safety risk on Ecola State Park Road.
Hazard tree removal is a routine practice during the winter at most state parks, according to the Parks and Recreation Department.
Tillamook-based Whitehead Reforestation was hired to complete the project at an estimated cost of $7,000.
The park is expected to reopen the morning of Dec. 13.
Visitors to the north coast next week are encouraged to explore other nearby state parks: Oswald West State Park, Arcadia Beach State Recreation Site and Hug Point State Recreation Site.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
