PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It’s back to school week across our area, and Wednesday was the first day of school for kids in Portland.
The nearly 50,000 students in Portland’s Public Schools grabbed their backpacks and bid farewell to summer, a little nervous but also excited to start the 2019-2020 school year.
“Very excited but I’m a little bit worried though,” First grader Dakota said.
“My fifth grade first day is going good so far and every other first day has gone good," Fifth grader Terrian Merrill said.
“I think I’m gonna do band because I like music a lot,” Eighth grader Mara Babasin said.
“First grade is a big step for us. Alice is nervous cause she's just coming back to it, but she'll do great," parent Justin Nichols said of his daughter.
Portland police were also out and about for this first day. The bureau has an annual back to school safety campaign.
They’re enforcing safe speeds; that’s 20 miles per hour in school zones.
And they’re making sure drivers keep an eye out for kids crossing the street in both marked and unmarked crosswalks.
Safety isn’t the only topic top of mind this school year.
DHM Research shared with FOX 12 some new back-to-school data.
They asked nearly 600 Oregonians about their priorities for the state’s education system on several different topics and found some interesting results.
According to the survey, the vast majority of Oregonians, 80 percent, think real-world skills should be the top priority for public schools with critical thinking skills as a close second followed by career readiness.
By far the lowest priority among those surveyed is standardized testing at only one percent.
When it comes to student opportunity for success, the survey found a big difference across party lines, with 83 percent of Republicans saying all students have the same opportunity for success regardless of race, gender, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation or disability.
Whereas 70 percent of Democrats said that students have different opportunities for success based on those factors.
As far as teachers go, overall, Oregonians think they should be paid more.
Those surveyed guessed a starting teacher salary is about $38,000.
They were close, but in reality, the average pay is just slightly less than that.
But Oregonians said they think teachers should make close to $49,000.
Here is a link to the full survey results.
