Educators, childcare workers next to receive COVID-19 in Washington following directive from President Biden

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced Tuesday that educators in the state will now be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine has many breathing a sigh of relief.
“This is a great boom to teachers that we actually are being prioritized in Washington state,” Bill Beville, president of the Evergreen Education Association, said.
The announcement comes on the heels of President Joe Biden’s announcement to direct states to prioritize vaccinating teachers. Beville said teachers in the area are ecstatic.
“Actually, I’ve been getting texts and emails like all night that already have appointments for tomorrow,” he said.
Anne Wiley is a reading specialist at Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School and has already been teaching students in person.
“My reaction is a relief. I’m in the teacher category of over 50, and so I’m in person, but I’m double masking, so I’m very relieved that’s happening,” Wiley said.
She said for a while, some educators felt like the state was leaving them behind.
“The idea that teachers are prioritized since we are actually back in person with students is important to me,” she said.
She said they’ll still be following all safety protocols moving forward.
“We’re still going to be masked. We’re still going to do social distancing,” she said. “But it will just be that relief of an extra layer of protection and precautions and prevention that will make us feel more comfortable day to day in the classroom.”
