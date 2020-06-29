CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) – The president of Oregon State University will step down this week after 17 years.
President Edward J. Ray will leave office on Tuesday, the university says. He is currently the longest-serving public university president in the state, serving as president since July 2003.
F. King Alexander, the former president and chancellor of Louisiana State University, was selected by the OSU Board of Trustees in December to succeed Ray. He begins his OSU presidency on July 1.
Ray’s departure concludes the fourth longest presidency in OSU’s history, according to school officials. While serving as president, Ray helped to set record enrollment growth, completed a $1.142 billion capital fundraising campaign, helped develop OSU-Cascades in Bend into a four-year university, and fostered a culture of diversity, among other things, the university says. For more, go to https://leadership.oregonstate.edu/president.
After leaving office, Ray will become president emeritus at Oregon State. He plans to take a sabbatical before returning to the faculty as a professor of economics in the College of Liberal Arts.
