MANZANITA, OR (KPTV) - A tornado caused damage in the Manzanita area Tuesday.
The Tillamook County Office of Emergency Management received two calls from witnesses reporting a possible tornado in the area of Leeward Way and Meadow Loop at around 11 a.m.
Photos sent to FOX 12 showed damage to at least one home in that area.
Amy VanDyke of Sunset Vacation Rentals in Manzanita said six windows were blown out of a home, and a nearby fence was also blown away.
She said a maintenance worker witnessed the storm and the damage.
"He actually saw the tornado cross over (Highway) 101 and so that is how we knew that there was a tornado in town, and then he came over and checked on the house," VanDyke said.
FOX 12 meteorologists initially reported the storm as a possible tornado. By Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed it was an EF-0 tornado.
According to the EF scale, an EF-0 tornado produces a three-second wind gust of 65-85 mph.
The National Weather Service said the tornado clipped at least two properties.
There were no reports of injuries.
A tornado previously slammed the Manzanita area in 2016.
(1) comment
Were so glad to have sold our small house and lot in 1998. The terrible floods of 1996 worried the devil out my being able to evacuate my elderly parents in time or if at all because of all the constant road closures due to landslides or flooding. If this was a tornado, wow, that area is really changing from the 20+ years my parents lived there.Glad that no one was injured from those windows shattering!
