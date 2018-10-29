PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An EF-0 tornado briefly touched down Monday afternoon just outside Jefferson in Marion County, according to the National Weather Service’s Portland office.
The Weather Service issued the tornado alert just after 3:30 p.m., telling residents in parts of Marion and Linn counties to seek immediate shelter.
EF-0 tornados are the weakest on the scale.
There were no reported injuries and very little damage, but the incredible sight had many people whipping out their phones.
Harvey Kyllome was one of several neighbors who took pictures and videos from the Santiam Gardens mobile home park in Jefferson.
“The white funnel, that was going around and around,” Kyllome said pointing to the image on his phone. “It was scary — thinking it might touch down here.”
Amy Campbell, another neighbor, was in awe.
“It was interesting to watch it go down and then it started to go back up,” Campbell said. “It was pretty cool.”
The only apparent victims of the tornado were a road sign at Libby Lane SE, where it meets with Jefferson Marion Road, and a few trees.
Just a few miles from the damage, the National Weather Service just happened to be hosting a “Weather Spotter” training event Monday evening in Scio.
“I thought it was really ironic and I kind of joked that Mother Nature didn’t want people spying on her,” said Brennen Forrest, of the coincidence. Forrest said he attended the training because he’s “a weather buff.”
About a dozen others also attended the training and learned about severe weather events of the Pacific Northwest, including how to help the Weather Service spot tornadoes.
“The radar sees high enough in the sky that sometimes it can miss tornadoes,” NWS meteorologist Colby Neuman said.
Using the recent tornado as an example, Neuman told the class that on-the-ground witness reports of the tornado played a crucial role in helping the NWS issue the tornado alert Monday.
Neuman told FOX 12 that’s where weather spotters can come in, reporting what they see and potentially saving lives in the process.
“We can then alert other people who aren’t looking out the window to take cover,” Neuman said.
Weather spotters measure snowfall, rain and report on other significant weather events, such as tornadoes, flooding and windstorms in their communities.
If you’re interested in becoming a weather spotter, you can find information about the program and upcoming trainings by clicking here.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.