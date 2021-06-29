PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland Fire & Rescue has issued an immediate ban on the use of all fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The ban is due to unusually hot temperatures and dry conditions. Portland experienced record-breaking temperatures over the past three days, with temperatures on Monday reaching 116 degrees.
"This difficult decision has been made recognizing that it will have a serious impact to those businesses dependent on the sale of fireworks and many of us who had plans to include fireworks with our July 4th 2021 celebration," PF&R said Tuesday in a statement.
PF&R says Chief Sara Boone, along with her command staff and Commissioner-in-charge, Jo Ann Hardesty, carefully examined the impact recent weather conditions have had on the city and concluded that a ban on fireworks is the right thing to do for the protection of all residents.
"If we don’t take this proactive step now, I fear the consequences could be devastating," said Chief Boone. "It is not easy to make a decision like this so close to our national holiday but as Fire Chief I feel I have a higher responsibility to sometimes make unpopular decisions during unprecedented times to protect life, property and the environment."
PF&R is asking to the public to not call 911 to report fireworks use. They say it's very important that the 911 system be kept for reporting only active fires and serious medical problems. PF&R also said that fire investigators will not be patrolling for fireworks use but will be investigating all fires that have a connection to fireworks. If someone's firework is found as a cause, they will be held responsible, according to PF&R.
(4) comments
All the more reason to light them off.
a ban in place but there will be no enforcement. I'm sure that will be a deterrent
As with other rules, regulations and ordinances on Portland, as they are never enforced, why is this ban going to make any difference?
'Portland Fire & Rescue issues ban on all fireworks' That's like telling BLM and Antifa to quit rioting every night downtown. Won't happen.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.