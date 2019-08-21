PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland city and business leaders gathered with one message Wednesday: Come to downtown Portland Saturday to support businesses that lost revenue because of last weekend’s protest.
As FOX 12 has been reporting, many businesses either closed for the day or changed their hours because of the demonstrations.
Based on the feedback they’ve heard, the Portland Business Alliance estimates the loss of revenue and added costs add up to at least $3 million dollars.
“It chokes me up to talk about it because at that moment, we felt really afraid,” said Kim Malek, the founder and president of Salt & Straw.
The iconic Portland ice cream company has never closed for a protest but decided to shut down its downtown Wiz Bang Bar Saturday as a precaution.
“It almost seems surreal to me that we were having to make this decision to protect our employees and protect our customers and make sure people were safe – in downtown Portland of all places,” Malek said.
“The people we missed on Saturday, the majority of them won’t be back in Portland anytime soon,” added David Beagle, the Managing Member of Gray Line Portland, which operates the Pink Trolley Sightseeing tours.
Eight of their departures on Saturday had to be canceled.
“I think we made the right decision,” Beagle said. “I can’t afford to lose a vehicle or have an injured employee, I don’t want an injured guest, so you make the safest decision.”
At a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Ted Wheeler talked about other business impacts.
“Nearly 40% of the vendors at the Saturday Market were unable to show up during the event,” Wheeler said. “We later learned that hotel rooms went un-booked, we learned people had left, we learned that restaurants and shops were forced to close.”
That’s why he, along with other city and business leaders, are asking people to come downtown this weekend to show support for local businesses, restaurants, tours and venues.
As an incentive to take part this weekend, there will be free parking and discounted services. Details can be found here: https://www.travelportland.com/article/support-downtown/.
Check out the link for details on this weekend’s initiative to come to downtown Portland and support businesses impacted by last weekend’s protest. @fox12oregon https://t.co/comGs1fYct— Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) August 21, 2019
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.