COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, WA (KPTV) – An effort to save endangered turtles on the Washington side of the Columbia River is showing signs of promise, after a special haven was set aside for western pond turtles four years ago.
“The current situation for western pond turtles in the state of Washington is that we have six populations. That’s it. And four of those populations are here in the Columbia River Gorge,” said Stefanie Bergh, a biologist with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
By the late 1980s and early 1990s, western pond turtles had all but disappeared in Washington state.
A survey by the WDFW found only about 150 turtles remaining.
Four years ago, the conservation group Friends of the Columbia Gorge bought a parcel of private land just east of Carson, sandwiched between two tracts of land owned and managed by the U.S. Forest Service.
That property, since dubbed “Turtle Haven,” held the only known population of western pond turtles on private land.
“Right off the bat, we were removing literally tons of just stuff. You name it. There’s barns. They farmed a little bit here – so cars, buildings. We, right off the bat, were starting to just re-nature the site,” said Sarah Woods, stewardship coordinator with Friends of the Columbia Gorge.
Turtle recovery on the Washington side of the Gorge has been a 30-year effort, and in that time, close to 1,500 turtle hatchlings have been reintroduced into the area.
This September, the first 16 hatchlings were reintroduced at Turtle Haven, where biologists have been working to protect young turtles from bullfrogs, which are voracious predators, and an invasive species.
So far, they’ve removed more than 3,000 bullfrogs from Turtle Haven.
Because of recovery efforts over the years, WDFW estimates there are now about 800 western pond turtles in the state, spread over six different sites, four of them in the Gorge.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.