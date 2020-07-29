PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported eight additional COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.
The news comes one day after 14 new deaths were reported in Oregon due to the virus. The state’s death toll from COVID-19 reached 311, as of Wednesday.
There were also 304 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 17,721.
The new cases reported Wednesday were in the following counties:
- Benton, 3
- Clackamas, 28
- Clatsop, 1
- Crook, 3
- Deschutes, 16
- Douglas, 2
- Hood River, 7
- Jackson, 13
- Jefferson, 5
- Josephine, 4
- Klamath, 2
- Lane, 13
- Lincoln, 2
- Linn, 1
- Malheur, 20
- Marion, 20
- Morrow, 5
- Multnomah, 82
- Polk, 4
- Umatilla, 4
- Union, 1
- Wallowa, 1
- Wasco, 3
- Washington, 51
- Yamhill, 13
The additional deaths reported Wednesday:
A 71-year-old in Multnomah County who tested positive July 10 and died July 23 at his home.
A 90-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive July 23 and died July 27 at her home.
A 94-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive July 22 and died July 28 at her home.
An 87-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive July 16 and died July 27 at her home
An 85-year-old woman in Morrow County who tested positive July 10 and died July 21, with the location of death not yet confirmed.
A 65-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive June 29 and died July 25 at the hospital.
A 79-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 27 and died July 28 at the hospital.
A 73-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 21 and died July 19, with location of death not yet confirmed.
Each person had underlying medical conditions, according to the Oregon Health Authority, with the possible exception of the woman in Morrow County. In that case, potential underlying conditions are not yet confirmed.
OHA also released its weekly report Wednesday, noting that for the week of July 20-26, there were 42,452 people tested for COVID-19 in Oregon, with 5.1 percent testing positive. That number is down from 6.6 percent the prior week.
Large outbreaks have contributed a diminishing proportion of recent cases, and sporadic cases – those not linked to another case – have increased, consistent with community spread, according to OHA.
There have been 376,434 negative COVID-19 tests in Oregon since the start of the pandemic.
