AMITY, Ore. (KPTV) – An eight-hour negotiation between Yamhill County Sheriff’s deputies and an Amity man ended in the beginning of a homicide investigation after the suspects father was found dead.

Yamhill County Sheriff’s office said on Wednesday they attempted to contact Alex Tombleson, 31, of Amity, around 12:30 p.m. Deputies say Tombleson was having a mental health crisis and they had previous cause to make an arrest on misdemeanor charges related to a domestic harassment incident that occurred several hours earlier.

Yamhill County Sherriff’s Office said because of the demeanor Tombleson was in, deputies arranged for a Crisis Intervention Deputy, a Yamhill County Mental Health Community Outreach Specialist, and Tombleson’s probation officer to come with them to the residence. Deputies said the hope was the additional help would assist in taking Tombleson into custody without incident.

Upon arrival, deputies found Tombleson had barricaded himself in his residence and began threatening deputies despite attempts from family members to make contact. Deputies then chose to leave the scene and return later with the hope he would calm down.

When deputies returned around 5:00 p.m., additional attempts were unsuccessful and the home was still barricaded. As deputies were preparing to leave again, Tombleson’s father, Ross Tombleson, 69, entered the residence through an upstairs window.

All attempts at establishing a connection with Tombleson were unsuccessful. Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Oregon State Police who agreed to activate their tactical team to assist with the incident.

After roughly 8 hours of negotiation by Yamhill County deputies, Alex Tombleson came out voluntarily and was taken into custody. Ross Tombleson’s body was found dead inside the residence. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Alex Tombleson was booked in the Yamhill County Correctional Facility for violation of probation and misdemeanor harassment and criminal mischief. He is being held without bail as this homicide investigation continues.