PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Oregon on Monday, as new restrictions were put in place for gatherings and restaurants in the state.
There are 47 people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state as of Monday evening, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
That includes two new cases each in Benton County and Deschutes County, as well as individual cases in Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah and Washington counties.
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oregon is as follows:
- Benton County: 2
- Clackamas County: 2
- Deschutes County: 6
- Douglas County: 1
- Jackson County: 2
- Klamath County: 1
- Linn County: 10
- Marion County: 3
- Multnomah County: 2
- Polk County: 1
- Umatilla County: 2
- Washington County: 14
- Yamhill County: 1
“I know it’s difficult to learn that we are seeing more active community spread of COVID-19, but this is something we’ve been expecting,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer and epidemiologist with the OHA Public Health Division. “It’s a good reminder to take steps to protect yourself, and vulnerable friends and family members, by washing your hands, covering your coughs and sneezes, and staying home and away from others if you’re sick.”
Earlier Monday, Gov. Kate Brown announced an executive order canceling all events and gathering of more than 25 people. The order does not apply to workplaces, grocery stores, pharmacies and retail stores.
Restaurants and bars, as well as any businesses that offer food or beverages, are also now restricted to carry-out and delivery only, with no on-site consumption permitted, it was announced Monday.
Food service will continue at hospitals, workplaces and other essential facilities.
COVID-19 cases are expected to double in Oregon every 6.2 days, according to projections announced Monday by the Oregon Health Authority. Of those infected, around 20 percent will require hospitalization.
