Elbow Creek Fire in NE Oregon at almost 20,000 acres

WALLOWA, OR (KPTV) - The Elbow Creek fire which is now at 19,993 acres, is moving up the ranks in priority across the region as it grows.
Twelve new crews arrived Wednesday evening and the fire now has crews from Washington, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Michigan, California, Oregon, and Idaho. The most active area of the fire remains in the Elbow Creek Drainage near the confluence of the Grande Ronde River. This particular area is central to the intersection of several canyons that produce erratic winds from all directions.
The fire team is planning on opening up existing road systems and ridgetops with bulldozers and hand crews. With little to no activity in the northeast and eastern side of the fire, crews continue to mop up and widen containment lines. Firefighters are having success on the south end of the fire, in the Deep Creek drainage, securing lines and transitioning to mop-up.
Weather conditions call for lower humidity with potential for unpredictable and erratic westerly winds. These conditions can cause swirling winds within the deep canyons leading to additional fire activity. Level 2 and 3 evacuation notifications by the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office remain unchanged. Additional information regarding evacuations is available on the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.