Elderly Kelso couple loses house in fire

COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – Firefighters are investigating a fire that left an elderly couple in Kelso without a home on Friday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 300 block of Ross Road at 3:12 p.m. after receiving reports from neighbors and a passing by school bus driver.
Neighbors told dispatch that an elderly couple was possibly inside.
Fire crews arrived to find the house half involved and began attacking the fire with multiple hose lines while searching for the couple. The fire was fully contained in 40 minutes and was considered a total loss by fire officials.
Firefighters later learned from the couple’s family that they were safe and out of the house at a doctor’s appointment. They will be staying with family in the area.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
