PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An elderly man died as a result of his injures after a fire broke out at his home in northeast Portland.
Portland Fire and Rescue said the man died Friday evening after being transported to the Burn Center at Emanuel hospital.
The home, located in the area of Northeast Alberta Street and 12th Avenue caught fire around 5:15 p.m.
Firefighters discovered the elderly man in the front room and were searching for a second resident, but learned the resident was not home, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
Firefighters said it was difficult to fight the flames because the home was crowded with lots of items.
On Saturday, crews said the cause of the fire was determined to be unintentional due to the failure to use ordinary care and combustibles being too close to a heat source.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
