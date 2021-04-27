FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – Forest Grove Police say an elderly man is missing after leaving his memory care facility on Tuesday evening.
Police say Toufik "Tom" Tanous, 79, walked away from the Hawthorne House Care Facility, located at 2635 21st Avenue, between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
According to police, Tanous has Alzheimer's and is likely disoriented and unable to seek help himself.
Tanous was reportedly spotted walking south away from the area of Hawthorne Street and 19th Avenue shortly after being last seen by care facility staff.
Tanous is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 125 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and blue pants.
A search and rescue team have responded to the area Wednesday morning to help look for Tanous.
Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or non-emergency dispatch at 503-629-0111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.