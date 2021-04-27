Elderly man missing after leaving memory care unit

Image: Forest Grove Police Department

FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – Forest Grove Police say an elderly man is missing after leaving his memory care unit on Tuesday evening.

Police say the man goes by Tom. No other details have been released.

If you see him please call the Forest Grove Police Non-Emergency Dispatch line at 503-629-0111.

