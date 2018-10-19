PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Emergency crews rushed an elderly man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after his two-story home went up in flames Friday night, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
The home in the area of Northeast Alberta Street and 12th Avenue caught fire around 5:15 p.m.
When crews arrived, they found large amounts of smoke coming from the first floor of the home.
Firefighters discovered the elderly man in the front room and were searching for a second resident, but learned the resident was not home, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
Firefighters said in was difficult to fight the flames because the home was crowded with lots of items.
Police nearby blocked traffic while firefighters in at least six trucks responded.
FOX 12 spoke with a man who says he lives in a loft behind the house. He says he smelled something burning and came out to check.
"I just saw smoke coming from the corner of the house, so I ran to the front of the house and knocked on the little porch door and I didn't get a response," Matt said. "So I opened the porch door and I just saw flames."
Crews remained on scene Friday night. Investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.
