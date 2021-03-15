SANDY, OR (KPTV) – Sandy police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man that went missing on Monday afternoon.
Stephen Abington, 73, suffers from dementia. Police say he is new to Sandy and is unfamiliar with the area.
Abington was last heard from at 1:30 p.m. and is believed to be driving his silver 2019 Ford Escape with Missouri license plate number EB0T3C.
If you see him, please call the Clackamas County Non-Emergency Dispatch number at 503-655-8211 and reference Sandy PD Case #21-0296.
