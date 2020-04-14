CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A mobile home was badly damaged after it caught fire Tuesday morning in Clackamas County.
At 7:47 a.m., Clackamas Fire crews responded to a residential fire in the 16700 block of Southeast 80th Place.
Crews arrived to the scene and found a large amount of black smoke and fire coming from a mobile home in Johnson City.
Clackamas Fire said crews worked to protect nearby mobile homes and extinguish the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross is assisting an elderly person who was displaced.
Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
