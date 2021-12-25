PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – An elderly woman has died following a North Portland house fire late Christmas Eve.

Portland Fire & Rescue said Saturday morning units responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. Friday to a residential fire in the 6400 block of N. Greeley. On arrival, crews found smoke coming from the single-story residence.

The first crew forced through the homes front door to attack the fire and to conduct a search for anyone inside, according to a Saturday release.

When entering the home, firefighters witnessed fire showing from the back of the residence with additional challenges made from “clutter inside [the] home.”

Additional challenges came when the fire burned a hole in the floor of the kitchen.

Crews conducting an initial search found one elderly woman deceased in the back room of the home.

Fire investigators have been called and are investigating what caused the fire, believed at this time to be accidental. No specific cause has been determined, however.