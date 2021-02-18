SCOTTS MILLS, OR (KPTV) - An elderly woman was rescued after falling down an old well on Thursday thanks to the quick thinking of a neighbor.
The Silverton Fire District responded to the 3000 block of Crooked Finger Road after getting a call about an elderly woman who fell through the wood top of an old well.
When responders arrived they found the woman conscious, hurt and suffering from hypothermia. They later found out the woman fell about 50-60 feet through the covering and landed on a small outcropping partially submerged in water.
Responders say a neighbor used the property owner's rope and pulley to go down into the well and keep her upright to keep her from being submerged as they waited for rescue crews.
Salem Fire Department's rope rescue team was called in to hoist the woman back to safety along with the neighbor who went down to keep her above water.
The woman is now in the hospital in serious condition.
