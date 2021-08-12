WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Washington County deputy rescued an elderly woman Wednesday evening after she could not escape a burning home on her own.
Deputies were called out to a house fire in the 18000 block of Southwest Division Street at about 9:49 p.m. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said an 88-year-old woman called 911 to report she was trapped inside her burning home and could not get out. The woman was also worried that she was about to lose consciousness from the smoke.
Deputy Joshua Friant was the first to arrive and found heavy smoke coming from the windows and doors of the home. Deputy Friant opened the door and called into the house. The woman responded, saying she couldn't get out and needed help.
The sheriff's office said Deputy Friant crawled inside through the smoke until he found the woman, who was sitting at a table. She was unable to move without a walker, according to the sheriff's office. Deputy Friant helped her to the ground to avoid the smoke and was able to get her out of the home. She was then taken to an area hospital where she is currently in good condition, the sheriff's office said.
A Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue investigator determined the fire was accidental and started in the kitchen. The exact ignition source of the fire has not yet been determined.
