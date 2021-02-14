PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police are asking for help in finding an elderly woman that went missing on Sunday.
Eleanor Mitchell suffers from dementia and is believed to have walked away from her home in the 5500 block of Northeast 15th Avenue at about 10:00 a.m.
Officers say based on the information gathered that it is possible she was last seen walking in the area of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northeast Ainsworth Street. She is not familiar with using public transit.
Police ask that anyone who sees Eleanor Mitchell, or knows where she is, to call 911.
