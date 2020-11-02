PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – On election night, the time it takes to call a local race here in Oregon could be vastly different from the presidential race.
That's because each state has its own voting system.
In Oregon, ballots need to be in dropbox no later than 8 p.m. on election night in order for them to be counted in the election.
Multnomah County Elections Director Tim Scott says the system we have in this state, thousands of ballots have already been counted in Multnomah County.
"When the signature's verified starting seven days prior to the election, we can start removing the ballots from the envelopes, scanning them into the tally system," Scott said. "So, the only thing we can't do up until 8 o'clock on election night is to release the results."
Scott says at 8 p.m. on election night, the county should be able to release between 70 and 80 percent of total ballots cast for the entire election.
That's much different than other states where ballots just need to be postmarked by Election Day.
"If you compare that to say Pennsylvania where they can't start processing those mail ballots until election day, we have a huge advantage over that system," Scott said.
Oregon wasn't always able to count ballots early.
Scott says in 2009 this all changed when the Oregon Association of County Clerks pushed this idea to the Oregon Legislature after a close U.S. Senate race that took several days to call in 2008.
So, could we know the fate of our local races here in Oregon within a short time frame?
"It'll be entirely possible that by Thursday after election day that most races will be called," Scott said.
Scott says if a race is close, it might take longer to call.
As far as the presidential race goes, FOX 12 political analyst with DHM John Horvick says results will vary based on differences in the states' voting systems.
"Those first results that come in could look a lot different than the final results. In Florida, they could look a lot more Democratic than they'll end up being. Wisconsin they could look a lot more Republican, then they'll end up being because, in Florida, those Democrats are bringing in those ballots early, Republicans turning them in later. Same thing in Wisconsin. But because you can't count early in Wisconsin, you're going to have a potential for some of those effects," Horvick said. "It's going to be hard for folks there's so much anxiety and anticipation about Tuesday night. You got to be patient."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
