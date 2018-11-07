VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The winning candidate of southwest Washington’s 3rd congressional district seat may not be known until Friday, election officials say.
According to voter turnout results updated Tuesday night by the Washington Secretary of State’s office, upwards of 80,000 ballots in total from the eight counties within the district still need to be processed.
Nearly half of those ballots - about 45,000 – are from Clark County voters.
“We have to verify the signatures before we can tabulate, or process, the ballots,” said Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey.
Kimsey said the verification process may take a couple of days.
“We will not get through all 45,000 of those ballots today,” he said. “Our goal is that by Friday this week, we will have counted all the ballots that are in our possession as of Friday.”
According to Kimsey, a majority of ballots that still need to be verified and processed were collected from drop box sites from around the county. An estimated 7,000 to 8,000 of them arrived in the mail.
Unlike Oregon, Washington ballots can still be sent in on the day of the election.
“We’ll get a lot of ballots in this morning, and then after today, we don’t really get many ballots at all,” Kimsey said.
The tens of thousands of votes that are still being added up could make or break the election for the two candidates sparring for the highly-contested 3rd congressional district seat.
Early results, released late Tuesday night, showed incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Republican, in the lead by about 10,000 votes.
“I feel optimistic. I really do,” Herrera Beutler told FOX 12 on the night of the election. “I was very heavily outraised.”
However, with nearly 80,000 votes yet to be counted, Democratic opponent Carolyn Long has not yet backed down.
“I'm excited because of the race we've run,” Long said Tuesday night. “So many volunteers. It's very tight. There is still a chance with the late ballots coming in. We're already winners.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, neither campaign had declared victory or conceded.
Workers at the Clark County Election Center also performed a procedural hand recount this morning of about 600 ballots to ensure electronic vote counts were accurate.
The results matched identically, Auditor Kimsey said.
