Electric-pedal trike stolen from home of 101-year-old Clackamas County man

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 101-year-old man had his electric-pedal trike stolen from outside his Clackamas County home.
The man contacted the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday. He told deputies that his EWheels EW29 was discovered missing at 10 a.m.
Someone cut the chains that normally secure the trike to his porch. The theft occurred at a mobile home park on the 7400 block of Southeast King Road.
The victim told deputies that he purchased the trike over a year ago for $1,624.
The sheriff’s office released photos of the trike and asked for the public’s help locating it.
According to EWheels, the EW29 model can reach speeds up to 15 mph and travel up to 20 miles on a single charge. It can combine pedaling and electric power at the same time.
The stolen trike is red with black highlights.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or online at https://www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and reference case 20-009317.
